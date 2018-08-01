Malawi: Institute of People Management in Malawi Urges Human Resource Practitioners to Embrace Professionalism

Institute of people Management in Malawi (IPMM) has advised all the Human Resource practitioners in the country to be vigilant saying the profession needs fresh minds all the time because it deals with rational beings.

Speaking during Dinner and Dance at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, Institute of people Management in Malawi (IPMM) President Alick Sikelo said the profession is critical as it directly deals with people in the organisation therefore there is a need for HR practitioners to have various skills on how to manage people at all levels.

Sikelo said annually IPMM brings HR Practitioners and people from other professions together to share some professional and general life experiences.

He added that the organisation is optimistic that accelerated Human Capital development in the country will contribute to economic growth making reference to some countries which has developed tremendously for investing in Human resource.

"The Newly Industrialized Countries (NICs) such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Thailand had rapid economic growth because they focused on Human Capital development. They equipped people with Knowledge, skills and innovations that helped the country to grow economically", he said

To regulate the profession Sikelo said they are at an advanced stage with the IPMM Bill which was officially presented to Government for further scrutiny before it is tabled in Parliament to be enacted into law.

Before the dinner last Friday, there was a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshop aimed at sharing best human resource practices.

University of Malawi Chancellor College Principal Professor Richard Tambulasi also challenged human Resource (HR) Professionals in the country to accommodate new skills that can add value to their profession.

He said they should make familiar things unfamiliar and unfamiliar things familiar by going beyond their usual work of compliance and start being innovative.

"Human resource professionals need to start searching for new innovations that can boost their industry, they should come out of the ordinary and embrace change", he said

Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) was established in 1984 purposefully to develop and support the HR professionals.