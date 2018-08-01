Malawi: Gender Ministry Ups 50 - 50 Campaign Game

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare Jean Kalirani says increasing women participation in politics is one of the ministry's top priority.

She said on Tuesday during an Interview that the ministry has set up an independent 50-50 Management Agency to increase women participation in politics.

Said Kalirani: "We want to encourage more women to contest as Members of Parliament and councilors in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections."

She said the ministry is currently registering women aspirants to determine what kind of support they can provide.

Kalirani said the women will be supported based on their needs.

In an interview, Traditional Authority Kayembe welcomed the news, saying men and women have equal rights; hence, the need to be given equal opportunities

The chief said it is her wish to see more female lawmakers in her area.

"Time has come for us to change our mindset. Let's give women the vote," he said.

Dowa gender officer, Alex Kaomba, who is also mentor for the 50-50 Campaign, said there is need to ensure that women succeed.

He said the campaign gives women an opportunity to train in public speaking, resource mobilization and conflict management skills .

Kaomba encouraged gender activists to work together to achieve the objectives of 50-50 Campaign.