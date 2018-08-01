Uganda: Cabinet Appoints New NMS Board

Kampala — Cabinet on Monday approved a 15-member board to stir the helm of National Medical Stores (NMS).

Former director general of National Population Council Dr Jotham Musinguzi will chair the board and among the other members is the Director of National Drug authority, Mr Medard Bitekyerezo, Dr Hanifah Namaala Sengendo, former health minister Samuel Orochi and Justinian Niwagaba.

Other members include; Mr Laban Mbulamuko, Mr Kenneth Omoding, Ms Kate Nalukenge, Ms Naome Kibaaju, Dr Christine Ondoa, Mr Richard Mugahi, Mr Emmanuel Osuna, Ms Beatrice Lagaba, Mr Shaban Abdullah and Dr Timothy Musila.

This appointment will see 10 of the NMS staff members dropped from the board including the executive director Mr Moses Kamabaale.

Mr Ofono Opondo, the Media Center Executive Director during the press briefing on Tuesday said this will calm the nerves of many as the public looks forward to better service delivery in the sector.

"The board brings new ideas to the team and they will be welcome to stir this department to the right direction," Mr Opondo said.

Mr Musinguzi was in 2006 involved in negotiations on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for the African Union. He was also behind the preparations of the Maputo Plan of Action, which was later adopted.

NMS is a store, distribute and procurement body for medicines which was established in 1993. The role of the board is to oversee the operations of NMS in executing its duties.

Of late, the body has been on the spot over under performance as many parts of the country decried the poor supply of medicines to their health centres.

The appointed board will commence their work immediately with a meeting, according to sources.