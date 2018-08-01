1 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Cabinet Appoints New NMS Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Cabinet on Monday approved a 15-member board to stir the helm of National Medical Stores (NMS).

Former director general of National Population Council Dr Jotham Musinguzi will chair the board and among the other members is the Director of National Drug authority, Mr Medard Bitekyerezo, Dr Hanifah Namaala Sengendo, former health minister Samuel Orochi and Justinian Niwagaba.

Other members include; Mr Laban Mbulamuko, Mr Kenneth Omoding, Ms Kate Nalukenge, Ms Naome Kibaaju, Dr Christine Ondoa, Mr Richard Mugahi, Mr Emmanuel Osuna, Ms Beatrice Lagaba, Mr Shaban Abdullah and Dr Timothy Musila.

This appointment will see 10 of the NMS staff members dropped from the board including the executive director Mr Moses Kamabaale.

Mr Ofono Opondo, the Media Center Executive Director during the press briefing on Tuesday said this will calm the nerves of many as the public looks forward to better service delivery in the sector.

"The board brings new ideas to the team and they will be welcome to stir this department to the right direction," Mr Opondo said.

Mr Musinguzi was in 2006 involved in negotiations on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for the African Union. He was also behind the preparations of the Maputo Plan of Action, which was later adopted.

NMS is a store, distribute and procurement body for medicines which was established in 1993. The role of the board is to oversee the operations of NMS in executing its duties.

Of late, the body has been on the spot over under performance as many parts of the country decried the poor supply of medicines to their health centres.

The appointed board will commence their work immediately with a meeting, according to sources.

Uganda

Theft of Public Resources Breaking Up Uganda, Says Kabaka

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II used the silver jubilee anniversary of his coronation to call for a halt to widespread greed and… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.