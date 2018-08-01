1 August 2018

Tanzania: Former U.S. Golfer to Invest in Tanzania Golf Courts

Dar es Salaam — Celebrated American golfer Jack Nicklaus will invest in Tanzania's golf courts, the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kingwangalla, announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The decision comes after the American accepted the government's request for him to help in tweaking Tanzania's golf. "We explained to him that we intend to establish a world-class golf zone and we asked to invest in golf courts. He accepted our request," he said as he bade farewell to the legendary golfer, who was in the country as a tourist.

He said Mr Nicklaus has been a blessing for Tanzania since a number of his friends had shown interest in visiting the country.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Nicklaus said he agreed with the government's plea hoping that golf courts will increase the government's revenues.

During his stay in the country, he said, he had seen a number of attractions that would remain in his memory for life. The Tanzania Tourist (TTB) Board chairman, Judge (rtd) Thomas Mihayo, thanked the golfer for visiting Tanzania and pledged that TTB would double its efforts in promoting the country's attractions.

Other internationally respected names that visited Tanzania during the past few weeks include former US President, Barrack Obama, and his family and Swiss President, Mr Alain Berset.

