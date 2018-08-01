South Africa: Open Letter to UCT Community On the Mourning of Professor Bongani Mayosi

opinion

In death we often come to know more about the person who is mourned. I learnt about a man who embodied the philosophy 'I am because you are'. I learnt about a man who lived his purpose.

I extend my sincerest condolences to Professor Bongani Mayosi's family and loved ones, his wife Nonhlanhla and their children. The journey of grief is painful and unpredictable. May you find solace in your faith and in the love that is pouring out to you from all around the world.

My memories of Bongani are few. In fact they are of meeting him three or four times. On each occasion he took my hand in both of his and looked me in the eye and greeted, warm, friendly and gentle. I knew he saw me and I, in turn, saw him.

On Sunday evening I decided to be with his family in prayer. We listened to a man who had been Prof Mayosi's patient for a few years and he shared his story with us. Prof Mayosi had performed a heart transplant for him, he said.

"He saved my life -- I would not be standing...