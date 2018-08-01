Nigeria: Ikeja Golf Club Unveils 50th Anniversary Plans

The management of Ikeja Golf Club has announced activities scheduled for the club's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The announcement was made at a press conference, which held in the Committee Room of the club at Ikeja GRA.

According to the club captain, Mr. Bola Temowo, the anniversary celebration, has as theme: "Half a Century of Growing Friendships through Golf."

Among activities scheduled to hold in the coming month as part of the celebrations are a series of golf tournaments, including a Pro-Am tournament.

The club, he also disclosed, will execute a projects aimed at improving the utility of the club. In addition, said Temowo, the club will honour its founding fathers.

He noted that the club has contributed to the society by forging long-lasting friendships that have withstood religious, political and ethnic cleavages since 1968 when it was established.

Temowo also stated that the club has assisted members to remain healthy by their continued involvement in the game, which demands that players walk over great distances when playing the game. Walking, Temowo explained, is globally regarded as a most important form of exercise.

The club, he added, began with 20 members and a 10-hole course, but now sits astride over 30 acres.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee and former captain, Mr. Chuddy Ubosi, said the Ikeja Golf Club has, over the years, been involved in a series of community improvement projects. These, he stated, extending support to a school and other public facilities in the neighbourhood.

Other members at the event include: Jolomi Ideh, the Vice Captain; Hakeem Akintoye, Secretary; Mr. Kehinde Afolayan, Treasurer; Chidi Tobias, Course Member; Babatunde Ojo, Competition Secretary; Uche Dimgba, House Member; Aka Annieodiong, Handicap Member; Mrs. Oby Jolayemi, the Vice Captain, Ladies' Section; and Mrs. Yeyedupe Oyeduntan.