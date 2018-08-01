Tanzania: Magufuli Sends Big Message With New Appointments

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli made some appointments for various positions including permanent secretaries, regional administrative secretaries, regional commissioners and district commissioners.

Through the appointments, made about four hours after a Member of Parliament from Chadema decamped to the ruling party CCM, President Magufuli, who doubles as CCM chairman, delivered a message that would, without doubt, be received loud and clear by politicians in the opposition.

Ukonga Member of Parliament Mwita Waitara announced at a press conference at midday on Saturday that he was resigning all his positions in Chadema, including that of Member of Parliament, to join CCM. He jokingly said he was tired of being a shadow minister in the position and that he now wanted a real cabinet position. Ukonga is a constituency in the Dar es Salaam region. His resignation paves the way for a by-election.

A few hours later President Magufuli made appointments that seemed to tell opposition politicians that joining CCM will be highly rewarded by positions in government.

On Saturday, President Magufuli appointed three politicians who had, on different occasions, decamped to CCM from the opposition. They include David Kafulila and Patrobas Katambi who joined CCM from Chadema and Moses Machali who joined CCM from NCCR-Mageuzi.

Mr Kafulila was a one-time Member of Parliament (2010-2015) for Kigoma South through the NCCR-Mageuzi party. He failed to defend his seat in the 2015 General Election. He then shifted to Chadema and later, in November 2017, joined CCM. When he was an MP Mr Kafulila was instrumental in unearthing the Escrow Account scandal in Parliament in 2014. The scandal led to the resignation and dismissal of several cabinet ministers. During his tour of Kigoma Region in July, 2017, President Magufuli praised Mr Kafulila, calling him a patriot. He joined CCM soon after. In the Saturday appointments President Magufuli appointed Kafulila Regional Administrative Secretary for Songwe. When joining CCM Kafulila accused the opposition of abandoning the anti-corruption agenda for political expediency and announced his support to President Magufuli who, since taking office, has been fighting embezzlement and corruption.

Mr Machali was appointed District Commissioner for Nanyumbu District in the Saturday appointments. He was elected the MP for Kasulu Town through the NCCR-Mageuzi ticket in 2010 but failed to contest his seat in 2015. He joined CCM in November 2016.

A young turk, who had been chairman of Chadema's Youth Wing, Katambi was appointed District Commissioner of Dodoma, the seat of the Tanzanian government, in the Saturday appointments. He decamped to the ruling party in November 2017.

Other opposition politicians who defected to CCM were differently awarded. The current Kinondoni MP through CCM, Maulid Mtulia, had been elected in the 2015 General Election in the same constituency through CUF ticket. He resigned his MP position, joined CCM, and was later fronted by the ruling party in the ensuing by-election and was elected.

Godwin Mollel, who had been elected MP for Siha through Chadema, also resigned his position, joined CCM and became the ruling party flag-bearer during the consequent by election. The same thing happened to scores of Ward Councilors who resigned their positions and joined CCM.

Mr Waitara would be hoping for the same thing to happen.

Some two opposition politicians were appointed to government positions by President Magufuli while still in opposition. Dr Kitila Mkumbo was a senior cadre in the ACT Wazalendo party where he had joined from Chadema.

The former University of Dar es Salaam don who was highly critical of the ruling party and President Magufuli and his policies was picked directly from the opposition and appointed Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Water in April 2017.

Another ACT politician Anna Mghwira was appointed Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner when she was still party chairman. She later joined CCM officially.