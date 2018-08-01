1 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Political Brinkmanship Vs Governance - Ramaphosa's Move to Amend SA Constitution Kickstarts 2019 Elections Season

analysis By Marianne Merten

In an unprecedented move, Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation as ANC president in what's traditionally a slot reserved for the head of state. This blurring of the lines between party and state shows the pressure on the governing ANC, particularly on the economy and land expropriation without compensation. And in a bizarre twist the ANC lekgotla and Ramaphosa effectively kicked Parliament to the kerb - announcing a constitutional amendment to "clarify" expropriation without compensation as the parliamentary public hearings and processes remain under way.

The telling moment was in the opening minute of Tuesday evening's pre-recorded message, when ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa explained:

"We thought it was important for the president of the ANC to clearly and unambiguously articulate the position of the organisation on two matters critically important to the economy of the country and the well-being of its people."

If it is thought necessary for the governing party's president to explain the party's position on land expropriation without compensation and the...

