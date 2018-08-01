Uganda: Supreme Mufti Cautions Muslims On Sale of Land

Two years ago, the Muslim community of Kiteete in Mityana district pleaded with well-wishers to help them fundraise for construction of a new mosque in the area.

In March 2016, heavy rains and thunderstorms had blown off part of the old mosque's roof, breaking the front canopy that holds the structure.

The remaining structure was left with cracks and leaked whenever it rained. Slowly, the community pooled resources but didn't get enough to start such a big project.

"Initially, some members wanted to refurbish the mosque but some of us insisted that we should construct a new structure. We had collected about Shs 10 million but it could not take us far," says Hassan Badru Zziwa, the vice chairman of Kiteete Mosque.

Zziwa approached the vice chairman of the Uganda Muslim Youth Assembly, Imam Idi Kasozi, who pledged his readiness to solicit for more funds. Little did Zziwa know that this was the start of a relationship that would remain etched in their memories.

By August 2016, Kasozi had secured Shs 140 million from a Turkey-based organisation; the Foundation for Human Rights and Humanitarian Relief (IHH). The IHH had received applications from two people for a similar project but Kiteete mosque was chosen.

Last Thursday, Supreme mufti Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa visited Kiteete to officially commission a new 400-seater fully-furnished mosque, a three-roomed house for the imam, a 10,000-litre water storage tank and sanitation facilities whose construction lasted eight months.

Zziwa and Kiteete Muslims could not hide their excitement, showering praises on Kasozi for his generosity.

"I have not met an honest person like Imam Kasozi. He did not stop at securing the funds but paid attention to every detail of the new mosque. May Allah reward him abundantly," he said.

The new mosque sits on a 10-acre piece of land that was donated by the late Yunus Kimbugu and comprises Kiteete Umea Primary school that was established in the 1940s.

Ndirangwa commended the grandchildren of late Kimbugu for not selling off the land for material things.

"In this era, many children are selling off property that was donated by their parents out of good will to support Islam. Today, even an Imam can sell off a mosque in exchange for money but this has not been the case with his [Kimbugu's] grandchildren," Ndirangwa said, urging well-to-do Muslims to reach out to the needy in hard-to-reach areas.

He entreated Muslims in Kiteete to pray from the new mosque all their five daily prayers. Kasozi, also the IHH coordinator in Uganda, said such projects are donated by well-wishers and aimed at strengthening the Muslim brotherhood from various parts of the world.

"Kiteete Muslims should protect this project jealously to pave way for others in the country. Once the people who are giving realize that the previous work is maintained well, it motivates them to give back," Kasozi said.

At the same event, the mosque's outgoing Imam Sheikh Abdul Kisuule was applauded for his 40-year service without a monthly salary. Kasozi said UMYA and other colleagues will support him with a new bicycle, home utilities and a take home package of Shs 2m as a token of appreciation.

An excited 80-year-old Kisuule said: "Alhamdulillah... I thank Allah that I have served my religion very well because other people leave service when they are at loggerheads with others. I am humbled that Muslims in the area are still respecting me."

Since 2011, IHH through UMYA has built modern mosques in Oyam, Mukono, Amolatar, Lira and Dokolo districts in addition to supporting over 300 orphans across the country.

Similar mosques are under construction in Kawanda, Kayabwe at the Equator, Kirimya-Masaka and Kyambogo using other funds.