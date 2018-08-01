Uganda: Grim Reality Is, a Split Opposition Will Lose

The opposition looked rather disjointed going into last week's municipal parliamentary elections; so, unsurprisingly, it eventually emerged heavily scarred.

Polling data shows the ruling NRM swept four of the six parliamentary seats, FDC walked away empty-handed, Uganda People's Congress took Apac and Justice Forum (Jeema) clinched the closely contested Bugiri municipality seat.

The poor opposition showing casts a harsh spotlight on the continued infighting and the dangers that poses to the opposition's quest to get more numbers in parliament.

This result confirms an overriding trend in local politics over the years; a disjointed opposition always crumbles in the face of a dominant NRM.

The NRM was handed an extra four seats to shore up its already overwhelming majority of nearly 300 MPs in the 452-member house.

For some time now, calls have grown louder for opposition parties to unite to improve their chances of beating the ruling NRM in elections. While many opposition politicians acknowledge it is easier to win in a united formation, accomplishing the feat has proven difficult.

A workable formula had been developed, which encouraged presumably weaker opposition candidates to give way for stronger ones to boost opposition chances of beating NRM. And this worked quite well as recent by-election results will prove.

But again, this greater good pales in the face of selfish party interests. In Bugiri for instance, the stark divisions within the opposition were on full display. Two very powerful opposition personalities; Robert Kyagulanyi (MP Kyadondo East) a.k.a Bobi Wine and Col Kizza Besigye backed different horses.

The end result was very poor poll numbers for the FDC candidate who managed a paltry 928 votes.

In the aftermath of the loss, Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye (FDC) was quick to jump to his party's defence. He said the seven municipalities in contention were carved out of NRM strongholds; so, the opposition did better than anyone could imagine.

The comprehensive defeat of FDC, the opposition's largest player in parliament, however, confirms that unity would have served the common good better. The opposition has to sit down and plan future political contests as a group, determining where to place their best candidates.

Opposition parties need to wake up to a grim new reality: if the internal squabbling and clash of egos is allowed to fester unchecked, they will continue to lose future political contests.