31 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Afropunk Joburg's 2018 Line-Up Features - Moonchild Sanelly, the Internet, Kaytranada and Many More Epic Acts

Afropunk Joburg is back for a second year to Constitution Hill on 30 and 31 December 2018.

Afropunk made its African debut on 30 and 31 December 2017 as 20 000 people from all over South Africa and the world descended on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg to bring in the New Year in spectacular style.

This year's line-up includes The Internet; Thundercat; Flying Lotus and producer Kaytranada.

Local acts performing at the event include Thandiswa, YoungstaCPT, Dope Saint Jude and many more.

Gqom will set Afropunk's dance floor on fire when Johannesburg's FAKA and Port Elizabeth hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly take to the stage.

This year's theme is The People Resist, a call to action against racism, patriarchy and any form of hate.

