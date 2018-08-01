Mozambique: Recent Conflict in Mozambique Underscores the Root Causes of Fragility

analysis

Recent indications of rebel activity in the north of Mozambique, and a tentative peace agreement with long-term political rival Renamo, leave much at stake for the country. Addressing political grievances in the short term are a priority, but to guarantee sustainable peace will require addressing social and economic marginalisation.

Mozambique's upcoming October 2019 general elections could have significant implications for the country's prospects for peace and stability. Much rests on whether the country can fundamentally address the long-standing political grievance with political rival, Renamo, through peaceful means. I argue the recent conflict between the ruling Frelimo government and Renamo offers useful insights into root causes of fragility.

Political economy of reintegration

Disarming Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) is one such mechanism to achieving lasting peace. In recent years added emphasis has been placed on the reintegration aspect of the DDR process as the basis to achieving sustainable peace. Critics have argued...