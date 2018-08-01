31 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Will Support Constitutional Amendment to Expropriate Land Without Compensation

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the ANC would support an amendment to a section of South Africa's Constitution to "explicitly" expropriate land without compensation.

On Monday, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told journalists Ramaphosa brought up the emotive issue of land during his political report and that there were things the ANC government could "implement immediately".

The ANC resolved to expropriate land without compensation at its watershed national elective conference in December, which it followed up in February when it supported an EFF motion to expropriate without compensation in the National Assembly.

The governing party also held a land summit in May where it decided there was no need to amend the Constitution. Instead, it opted to test current legislation. This, the party explained, was because many believed Section 25 in its current form allowed expropriation of land without compensation.

The party's land summit had also decided that land expropriation without compensation could also go ahead, adding that certain national departments such as public works, basic education and human settlements already had the power to expropriate land without compensation.

Ramaphosa's announcement comes as Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee's public hearings reach finality. The hearings have been held to establish whether there is a need to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

The committee, which has been hearing the public's views on the matter, is currently in the Western Cape - the last province it intends to visit - before sorting through the various views on the issue.

South Africa's current economic situation was also discussed at the lekgotla, with the hope of developing a stimulus package that would spark economic growth.

Magashule said the party was trying to figure out how it could intervene when it came to the high cost of living in the wake of VAT increases and petrol price hikes.

Source: News24

South Africa

Was the 'Assault Rifle' Malema 'Fired' an AK-47?

The "assault rifle" EFF leader Julius Malema seemingly fired from stage at a rally after-party at the weekend appears to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.