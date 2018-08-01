31 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cele, Mkhize, Hanekom Broker Truce in Kimberley, Following Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

A truce was brokered to end protests in Kimberley after a meeting on Tuesday between top ANC officials, including Police Minister Bheki Cele and disgruntled residents in the diamond-mining Northern Cape town, ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said.

He said the protests were raised in the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday and at the instruction of the party's top six, headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the three officials travelled to the Sol Plaatje municipality to get to the bottom of the issues.

"He (Ramaphosa) said the issues must be resolved, particularly in an amicable way, without confrontation," said Ngxanga.

Cele was accompanied by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom.

The officials went wearing "both hats" - as NEC members and government officials - so that they could deal with the issues raised from government and party perspectives.

The delegation also met the party's provincial executive committee's top officials, and then representatives of the disgruntled groups of people who have been protesting in suburbs around Kimberley, particularly in Galeshewe.

Ngxanga said residents who spoke to them said they wanted the municipal manager, the chief financial officer and the mayor removed, and were angry over electricity tariffs the municipality had imposed.

However, the Northern Cape High Court dealt with the mayoral issue following an application by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ordered that Executive Mayor Mangaliso Matika vacate his office with immediate effect.

The DA wanted the outcome of a special council meeting, where a motion of no confidence in Matika was passed last week Wednesday, to be upheld. The matter will be finalised on August 22.

Two weeks ago, a peaceful protest to the municipal buildings turned violent when Matika chose to address protesters from inside the building.

The ANC officials and disgruntled residents have agreed to meet again next week for further discussions on the issues raised and a date and time will be set soon.

Ngxanga said that as he was speaking on Tuesday night, it appeared to be calm.

Source: News24

South Africa

Was the 'Assault Rifle' Malema 'Fired' an AK-47?

The "assault rifle" EFF leader Julius Malema seemingly fired from stage at a rally after-party at the weekend appears to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.