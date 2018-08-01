South Africa: CSA and Saca Complete Signing of MOU18

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) today signed off MOU18, the agreement which covers benefits and conditions of employment for all professional cricketers in South Africa over the next four-year period.

"From our side I would like to emphasize that we remain committed to a revenue share model," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"I am also delighted that we have extended the agreement to cover all professional players in South Africa, including senior provincial players and all our women professionals. There are now 317 players covered by this agreement."

"This document includes for the first time a recognition agreement between ourselves and CSA and also serves the commercial rights necessary for CSA's commercial partners," commented SACA Chief Executive Tony Irish. "The agreement is particularly important in the context of where the game is going at international level. We have put the mechanisms and arrangements in place to retain our best players for the Proteas over the next four years."

The MOU involves three separate comprehensive agreements being a Main Agreement, regulating player contract and related issues, a Commercial Rights Agreement, regulating the use of player commercial rights, and a Recognition Agreement, regulating the ongoing relationship between CSA and SACA.

Source: Sport24