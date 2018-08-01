31 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA and Saca Complete Signing of MOU18

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) today signed off MOU18, the agreement which covers benefits and conditions of employment for all professional cricketers in South Africa over the next four-year period.

"From our side I would like to emphasize that we remain committed to a revenue share model," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"I am also delighted that we have extended the agreement to cover all professional players in South Africa, including senior provincial players and all our women professionals. There are now 317 players covered by this agreement."

"This document includes for the first time a recognition agreement between ourselves and CSA and also serves the commercial rights necessary for CSA's commercial partners," commented SACA Chief Executive Tony Irish. "The agreement is particularly important in the context of where the game is going at international level. We have put the mechanisms and arrangements in place to retain our best players for the Proteas over the next four years."

The MOU involves three separate comprehensive agreements being a Main Agreement, regulating player contract and related issues, a Commercial Rights Agreement, regulating the use of player commercial rights, and a Recognition Agreement, regulating the ongoing relationship between CSA and SACA.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Was the 'Assault Rifle' Malema 'Fired' an AK-47?

The "assault rifle" EFF leader Julius Malema seemingly fired from stage at a rally after-party at the weekend appears to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.