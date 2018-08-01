Kenya: Narcotics Packed As Vitamin Tablets Seized At JKIA

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted narcotics concealed in a package of vitamin tablets at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The drugs were seized by KRA Customs Enforcement Officers on Wednesday morning during a routine check by the K9 team at the Cargo Centre (KQ) Shed and consisted of 26 vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil and five sachets each weighing one gram of hashish.

In a statement, Commissioner, Customs & Border Control Mr Julius Musyoki, said the narcotics had been sent through a courier service provider and declared as candy.

According to Musyoki, the package was further subjected to scanning and thereafter intrusive verification.

RELENTLESS MEASURES

Samples were also drawn and forwarded to the Customs laboratory for qualitative spot tests which indicated presence of the narcotics. The shipment was later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Unit for further investigations.

"KRA continues to put in more relentless measures and remains vigilant in stepping up the fight against smuggling at the points of entry," Musyoki said in his statement.

Customs and Border Control operations recently received a major boost following recruitment of eight additional K9 handlers and acquisition of five more K9s.

The five additional K9s will cover the baggage halls and cargo sheds at the airports, Port of Mombasa and Inland Container Deport in Embakasi more effectively.