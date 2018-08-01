Liberia: Rhoda Weeks-Brown Appointed to Top Legal Post At IMF

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 announced her intention to appoint Rhoda Weeks-Brown, a Liberian national, as the IMF's General Counsel and Director of the Legal Department. Ms. Weeks-Brown succeeds Mr. Sean Hagan whose retirement was announced previously. She is expected to begin her work in this capacity on September 17, 2018.

"Throughout her 21-year career with the IMF, Ms. Weeks-Brown has contributed to virtually all aspects of the institution's work. In addition to a sharp legal mind and deep legal experience, she brings a comprehensive perspective on the Fund's role and the challenges facing our members in today's rapidly changing economic and financial environment," Ms. Lagarde said.

During her career in the Fund's Legal Department, Ms. Weeks-Brown worked on a wide range of country and policy issues. She was particularly involved in leading the work related to the revamp of the Fund's General Resources Account (GRA) lending toolkit and the transformation of the architecture of facilities for low-income countries. She also contributed to the design of a new income model for the Fund adopted in 2008, the 2008 and 2010 quota and governance reforms, and the articulation of the Fund's institutional view on capital flows. In her role as Deputy General Counsel, she was a key member of the Legal Department's management team, helping to guide all aspects of the department's work. Most recently, Ms. Weeks-Brown has served as Deputy Director of the Fund's Communications Department, where she has played a key role in development of the Fund's communications strategy and its positioning on key issues, and also had oversight of communications related to Europe, Africa and previously Asia.

Ms. Weeks-Brown hails from the highly distinguished Weeks family of Liberia. Her father, the late Dr. Rocheforte L. Weeks, was the longest serving president of the University of Liberia. Dr. Weeks obtained law degrees (Bachelor's and Master's) from Cornell University. Following her father's footsteps in legal studies, Ms. Weeks-Brown found herself in the company of several prominent personalities at Harvard Law School, including Barack H. Obama, who later became a U.S. Senator and President of the United States. She received her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1991, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Howard University.

Ms. Weeks-Brown joined the Fund's Legal Department in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Legal Counsel in 2010. She then joined the Fund's Communications Department in 2012 as Deputy Director. Before joining the IMF, Ms. Weeks-Brown was in private practice in the United States.