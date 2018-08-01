Kenya: I Tried to Help Miguna but He Treated Me Badly - Raila

Photo: allafrica.com

Lawyer Miguna Miguna (left) and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has distanced himself from self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, saying that he tried to help the exiled politician only to get unkind treatment in return.

In his first interview since the famous March 9 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that ended the political turmoil in the country at the time, Odinga told Citizen TV on Tuesday night that he tried to help Miguna but the outspoken lawyer gave him a cold shoulder.

Asked why Miguna keeps blaming him for deserting him even after he took part in the infamous "swearing-in" ceremony of the Nasa leader on January 30 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Odinga said:

"I want you to spare me that question because you know what I tried to do for Miguna and you know how he's treated me, the kind of things he's said about me. Please, I don't want to talk about one Miguna Miguna!" said Odinga.

Raila Odinga: I do not want to talk about Miguna Miguna, you know how he treated me and the things he has said about me #NewsNight #RailaOnCitizen @MigunaMiguna pic.twitter.com/ry3DTmmNKa

-- Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 31, 2018

DEPORTATION

Miguna has repeatedly blamed the opposition leader for his deportation from the country yet he defended him.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said that they will be looking to established and unravel the murder of the former ICT director of the electoral commission, Chris Msando.

"We're dealing with issues of deaths like those of Msando and a number of our people who died during the elections," he said.