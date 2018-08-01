1 August 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Street Forex Vendors to Regularize Status By Sept. 30

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has agreed to permit members of the National Street Vendors & Scratch Card Dealers (NSVSCD) to conduct foreign exchange operations. The CBL is also considering establishing a Category C license for NSVSCD members. NSVSCD members will be required to obtain individual business registration from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on or before September 30, 2018 in order to be licensed by the CBL under the regulations of the Category C license.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between the Technical Economic Management Team (TEMT) and the National Street Vendors & Scratch Card Dealers (NSVSCD) to agree on terms intended to align the organization with the policy measures introduced on July 18, 2018 to address the depreciation of the Liberian Dollar. The policy measures announced in relation to the NSVSCD prohibited the organization from engaging in foreign exchange operations and limited them to selling scratch cards.

In response to the policy measures, the NSVSCD expressed commitment to cooperate with the authorities and to formalize their operations. According to the NSVSCD, the GSM companies only accept payment in United States Dollars, which limits their ability to replenish their scratch cards supply. The NSVSCD, therefore, requested a dispensation to permit their members to continue their FX operations and extend the deadline for formalization of their business.

In a statement issued Monday, July 30, the CBL expressed its commitment to supporting small Liberian foreign exchange operators to operate in the foreign exchange market in an orderly fashion, while making a robust effort to reduce the number of unlicensed operators in the market. Therefore, effective October 1, 2018, the CBL in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders will conduct monitoring exercises to weed out unlicensed scratch card dealers, minimize speculation and ensure compliance with the CBL-issued mandate for quotation of exchange rates. The enforcement will entail, but not be limited to, the closure of unlicensed scratch card dealerships.

Meanwhile, members of the NSVSCD have also agreed with the TEMT that they will desist from posting exchange rates on placards in the streets. Instead, foreign exchange rates shall be conspicuously displayed inside their places of business using the same rates as licensed foreign exchange bureaux.

CBL will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the NSVSCD formalizing this agreement. The terms expressed herein take immediate effect.

Liberia

Monrovia Mayor Koijee Receives Award of Excellence

The City Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson T. Koijee has won the Face of Trek Africa 2018 award of Excellence. Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.