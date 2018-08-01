West Africa: Air Peace Opens Monrovia, Abuja-Accra Routes, August 6

1 August 2018

Air Peace Opens Monrovia, Abuja-Accra Routes, August 6

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Air Peace has announced plans to commence flight services from Lagos and Abuja to Monrovia, Liberia and from Abuja to Accra with effect from August 6.

The development is coming days after the airline secured the renewal of its International Air Transport Association Operation Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

Corporate Communications Manager of the airline, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the new routes were part of the third phase of the carrier's network expansion project on the West Coast of Africa.

Air Peace launched its first regional flight out of Lagos to Accra on February 16, 2017. About exactly a year later on February 19, 2018, the airline added Freetown (Sierra Leone), Banjul (The Gambia) and Dakar (Senegal) to its route map.

The new routes, Iwarah confirmed, would also connect Accra and Monrovia.

The airline said many domestic routes, including Makurdi, Warri, Port Harcourt NAF Base and Kaduna, would soon join its network under its no-city-left-behind project.

Air Peace also confirmed that it would shortly reopen its Asaba and Sokoto operations.

"We are pleased to announce that Monrovia, Liberia and Abuja-Accra will be joining our route network on Monday, August 6, 2018. We will also be inaugurating our Abuja-Accra service, besides connecting Accra and Monrovia on the same date," Iwarah said.

He added that the launch of the new services will afford air travellers on the Lagos-Monrovia, Abuja-Monrovia, Accra-Monrovia and Abuja-Accra routes the option of a truly efficient, customer-centric and exceptional alternative.

