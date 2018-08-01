Namibia: Americans' Murder Trial Stays Delayed to 2019

THE stalled trial of two Americans charged with having murdered a young man in Windhoek at the start of 2011 will remain at a standstill until February next year.

Following a week during which no progress was made in getting the trial to proceed, judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday postponed the case to new trial dates in 2019. The trial is supposed to resume during the week of 11 to 15 February, and to continue during the weeks of 1 to 5 April, 15 to 19 April, and 6 to 10 May.

The trial was scheduled to continue from the start of last week but instead stayed stuck on the same spot following the withdrawal of defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, representing the first accused, Marcus Thomas (33), on Monday last week.

After Amoomo's withdrawal, the Directorate of Legal Aid instructed a succession of three other defence lawyers to represent Thomas, but each of them, in turn, withdrew after telling the judge they were not available to proceed with the trial this year still.

On Monday, Thomas' difficulties in getting legal representation worsened when a representative of the Directorate of Legal Aid notified Thomas that the directorate decided it would no longer be providing him with a state-funded lawyer. In a letter handed to Thomas, it was stated that this step was taken because it appeared that most of the lawyers provided to Thomas had withdrawn because of untenable instructions from him.

Amoomo was the fourth legal aid-instructed lawyer to have represented Thomas since he and his co-accused, US citizen Kevan Townsend (32), made their first appearance in the High Court in November 2013.

Amoomo informed the judge he had to withdraw from the matter because he realised he was also representing one of the prosecution's witnesses in cases in the magistrate courts of Windhoek and Swakopmund.

Postponing the case yesterday, judge Liebenberg told Thomas he was being given a last opportunity to arrange his legal representation. If he does not get a defence lawyer to represent him he would have to handle his defence on his own, the judge also cautioned him.

The trial had been scheduled to continue from 23 July to 17 August.

Thomas and Townsend are charged with having murdered the 25-year-old Andre Peter Heckmair on 7 January 2011 by shooting him in the head where he sat in a car in a quiet street in Klein Windhoek. The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the USA to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair, who had previously lived in the US.

Thomas and Townsend denied guilt on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a licence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, when their trial began in November 2014.

The trial soon got bogged down when the defence lawyer then representing Thomas applied for him to be referred for psychiatric observation to check if he was mentally fit to be tried. Two rounds of psychiatric observation followed before judge Liebenberg concluded in October 2016 that Thomas was fit to be tried.

After that ruling, Amoomo unsuccessfully tried last year to get judge Liebenberg to step down from the case, but the judge turned down Thomas' application for his recusal. With the Supreme Court has also turned down a bid to appeal against the judge's decision not to recuse himself, the trial was scheduled to resume last week.

Townsend is being represented by defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, while deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is representing the state.

The two accused have been kept in custody since their arrest on 7 January 2011.