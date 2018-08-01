1 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Teacher Back in Court On Abduction, Sex Charges

A TEACHER at the Suiderlig Secondary School at Keetmanshoop, who is charged with abducting a 15-year-old Grade 9 girl and having inappropriate sexual contact with her, made a second appearance in the local magistrate's court yesterday.

Valerie Bock (45) has been charged with three counts of abduction and two counts of committing an immoral act.

She was not asked to plead, and her case was postponed to 20 September to allow for further police investigations.

State prosecutor Atutala Shikalepo told the court the investigation was at an advanced stage with only a few affidavits to be taken from witnesses.

The accused, who initially indicated that she would apply for Legal Aid, yesterday told the court she had enlisted the service of a private lawyer.

Bock remains free on bail.

Following her first court appearance Bock was released on N$4 000 bail on condition that she does not make any contact with the girl, who is a pupil at the PK de Villiers High School at Keetmanshoop.

It is alleged that Bock often took the girl to her house without the consent of the girl's parents, and on one occasion allegedly travelled with the minor to Lüderitz to attend the annual crayfish festival.

She allegedly lured the girl by offering her and other schoolgirls food, clothes, cellphones and shoes so that she could have inappropriate sexual contacts with her.

The girl's mother, whose name cannot be disclosed to protect the identity of the minor, earlier told The Namibian that she first reported the alleged inappropriate relationship between her daughter and the teacher to police on 19 April this year, hoping that it would end.

//Karas regional education director |Awebahe Johannes ||Hoëseb yesterday said the teacher had not been suspended although a disciplinary process against her had been initiated.

"There is not a regulation which makes provision that she must be suspended. If you suspended her, it means you have already punished her while an internal disciplinary process and criminal case against her were still pending," he said.

The director could not say when the disciplinary process was expected to be concluded.

luqman@namibian.com.na

