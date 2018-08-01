Namibia: Man Who Hid Girlfriend's Body Denies Murder

A WINDHOEK man who is alleged to have kept his girlfriend's corpse in his room for days after he had murdered her by stabbing her with a knife denied guilt on all charges when he went on trial in the High Court yesterday.

With his trial starting before judge Naomi Shivute, Elvis Mieze (41) pleaded not guilty on counts of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

The prosecution is alleging that Mieze murdered his girlfriend, Getrud Vaanda Tjihuiko (42), in Katutura in Windhoek during the period of 23 to 30 September 2016 by stabbing her in the chest with a knife.

After the killing, he allegedly hid the knife with which she had been stabbed and hid Tjihuiko's body in the shack where they had been living together. The state is also alleging that he used Tjihuiko's cellphone and while pretending to be her, sent text messages to some of her friends and relatives to inform them she was at Walvis Bay with a new boyfriend.

An uncle of Mieze, Ngurimuje Mieze, testified yesterday that he detected a bad smell and noticed a multitude of flies when he and his wife visited the house where his nephew was staying in Katutura on 30 September 2016.

His wife, Levinia Mieze, told the judge that when she was hit by the odour enveloping the house, she remarked that she was hoping someone had not died there. She also recounted that she asked for the room of her husband's nephew to be opened because she suspected there was rotting meat inside that gave off the foul smell.

Ngurimuje Mieze testified that he had Elvis summoned, and then had a conversation with him. He said Elvis told him Tjihuiko had died after he had stabbed her, and that her body was still in his shack.

His nephew also told him he was planning to report the matter to the police the next day.

The witness said he contacted the police, and that the room was unlocked and opened after police officers got a key from Elvis.

"When they opened the smell was terrible. And the flies were so many," he recalled.

He also told the judge that Elvis, who seemed calm and collected, did not give a reason for the stabbing when the two of them were speaking.

Elvis Mieze denies that he told the witness that he had stabbed Tjihuiko, defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht said. Engelbrecht also stated that according to his client he and Tjihuiko had been involved in a quarrel on 29 September 2016, and she sustained the fatal stab injury when she fell and injured herself.

The trial is continuing and Mieze is being held in custody.

Deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen is representing the state.