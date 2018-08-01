The City Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson T. Koijee has won the Face of Trek Africa 2018 award of Excellence.

Mayor Koijee is the first youth leader in Liberia to win this prestigious award, a reflection of his many contributions to African youths, a release said.

He was honored in recognition of his exemplary leadership style, demonstration of excellence in the promotion and advocacy of African culture, talent and heritage coupled with his various empowerment gestures.

Mayor Koijee now becomes African Youth Role Model Personality of 2018, the release said.

Face Trek Africa is an annual award designed to recognize the contributions of potential youth leaders around Africa.

The selection of Mayor Koijee follows a year of thorough vetting exercise of twenty three nominees from various African countries.

The award ceremony took place at the end of Trek Africa 2018 youth conference on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Ekejah City, Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Jacobs and Chinanere Joy Onos of the Monrovia City Corporation Youth project and development represented MCC at the weeklong conference.

Over 500 youth leaders from Liberia, Nigeria, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, among others, participated in the conference.