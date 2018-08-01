Malawi: TNM Contract Golf Tournament Goes to Kasasa

Barely a month after hosting golfers in Mulanje Integrated mobile network and ICT provider TNM Plc returns to Kasasa golf course with an invitational golf tournament this coming Saturday under the auspices of TNM Contract.

TNM's Chief Officer - Sales & Marketing Daniel Makata said the Kasasa tournament is a continuation of TNM's interaction with customers to strengthen the existing cordial relationship through their service and product offerings.

"Through the tournament, we shall interact with customers across the country and reinforce their understanding of TNM Contract offerings. The weekend's tournament will provide the mobile and ICT company a platform to showcase Contract packages for personal and business customers. This product is promoting business efficiency in a quest to remaining ahead of the game and relevant to the market environment," said Makata.

Makata said TNM Contract is a fully-packaged offering that enhances user experience by providing incentives for voice, data and unparalleled connectivity to the company's high speed and reliable internet.

TNM Contract has been specifically designed to allow TNM customers enjoy the G4/LTE network experience. TNM's 4G/LTE platform has capacity to offer top-end data transmission speeds and affordable internet connectivity.

"Saturday's tournament accords us an opportunity to interact with our customers from the golfing community to share with them our competitive offerings on the Contract packages and other TNM products and services," said Makata.

Kasasa Golf Club Captain Victor Mangochi described TNM as a true partner in the development of golf.

"We are excited to host TNM and looking forward to this date. This is very important to the Dwangwa family as we will have an opportunity of getting closer to TNM team. We may have one or two questions to ask and this will be the time. Kasasa Golf Club enjoys the relationship between us and TNM and I am sure this is now a well bonded relationship," said Mangochi.

Mangochi said the Saturday's tournament, which is expected to draw over 60 golfers, is a motivation to golfers from Dwangwa and other clubs.

Malawi's undisputable golf sponsor early this year hosted the Malawi Open in Lilongwe, probably the country's elite golf tournament before hosting yet another exciting tournament at Mulanje Golf Club.

The Kasasa tournament will be played on an individual stableford format.