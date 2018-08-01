Kenya: MP Benjamin Washiali Wants Govt to Set Up Approved Schools

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali has proposed the establishment of approved schools to tame wayward students.

The National Assembly Chief Whip said he is preparing a motion for the government to provide funding for approved schools in each county.

"Let us not accustom children to criminality by arresting them, taking fingerprints and convicting them. We are ruining our future society," Mr Washiali said at Lubinu Primary School in Mumias East.

He said his policy will help prevent students from burning school property in future.

Further, he said isolating indisciplined students will prevent them from influencing others.

At least 16 schools in Busia and Kakamega counties have had their dormitories set on fire.

In Kakamega, 29 students have been charged with arson: 10 from St Mary's Girls High School, two from Lubinu Primary, 10 from Makhokho Secondary School and seven from Silungai Secondary School.

"As a country, we erred by removing corporal punishment in school. We have failed to bring out upright children. The rights in the constitution are destroying our children," the MP said.

He also accused school prefects of being complicit.

Mumias Children's Officer Dorcas Wakasa said some of the students arrested are over 18 years old, hence they are treated as adults.

"These ones are put into the main prison together with other criminals. Furthermore, arson is a criminal offense in nature and should not be tolerated by anybody," Ms Wakasa said.

Ms Wakasa said approved schools are meant to counsel children.