Tanzania: Lessons From This Patient Who Found Calm in the Face of Cancer

Being diagnosed with any type of disease is one thing. But accepting the results and coping with it, is another, especially when it comes to cancer.

This is what I have learnt from my experience as a doctor. Different emotions surface when patients get to know that they have been diagnosed with cancer; from anger, hopelessness to depression. Few months ago, I met 37-year-old Joyce*, a cancer patient. She was referred to me, presenting with untreated, prolonged, irregular menstruation and persistent vaginal discharge. She showed up at the hospital early in the morning on the day we proposed to perform tests, and that gave me a chance to talk to her for few hours before we stepped into the examination room.

We then went into the examination room for her pap smear test [a screening procedure for cervical cancer] and allowed her to go back home to rest. A week later when she returned, her results confirmed that she has stage 2 cervical cancer.

Unlike other patients, I was really surprised at how she reacted to her diagnosis. She took a deep breath, pulled out a note book from her handbag and placed it on my table.

While I waited for a 'real' reaction, she stayed put and opened her book where neatly written notes were on it.

Still surprised by her composed nature, she said, "Well doctor, what happened has happened and we can't overturn it.

Here in the notebook are the questions that I wrote for you to guide me in the new life as a cancer patient and survivor."

Taking a close look at her notebook, I saw a list of questions for which the answers would be a great aid in her journey towards combating the deadly disease. It is something I didn't expect from this patient. I was impressed at how Joyce* gave herself the room for emotional preparation on her test results and prepared those questions for me. She was one among the hundreds of patients I have attended to that grabbed my attention.

Learning from Joyce

When you are diagnosed with cancer, you need answers to important questions from your doctor. But this is a time when emotions can interfere with getting that information unless you come prepared. Receiving a cancer diagnosis can make you feel a great amount of anger, frustration and confusion. Since many thoughts cloud your mind, it is easy to forget important questions and concerns that are vital in making important decisions about your care.

Like what Joyce did, we doctors expect to be asked some important questions from our patients' right after their diagnosis. The answers to these questions might be helpful tips to them as cancer patients. Some of the questions to be asked are:

- What treatment options are available?

- What is the right way to take care of myself pre and post treatment?

- How long will my treatment last and what are some of the expected complications?

- Would you advise me to go for a second opinion?

- What will happen if I choose not to have the suggested treatment?

*not her real name