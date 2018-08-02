2 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Assaulted By Taxify Driver Declines Free Rides Worth Sh3,000 in Compensation

By Hilary Kimuyu

A woman who assaulted by a driver of mobile App Taxify on Sunday night has declined an offer of of Sh3,000 worth of rides in compensation from the company.

The victim, Wankio Nyainda, has vowed never to use the mobile taxi hailing app after her traumatic experience with the driver who has been identified as Daniel Mwiti.

"As at now I am going to uninstall the app because I don't feel as though my life is worth 3000. I'd rather use a matatu or my car," she told NTV on Tuesday.

Wankio has narrated how the driver punched her as he protested the amount of Sh190 the Taxify App charged for the ride from United States International University (USIU) along Thika Road to her Baraka apartment along Kiambu Road.

After a prolonged confrontation, during which Wankio claims the driver punched her on the face, she agreed to top up an extra Sh100 on the initial charge of Sh190.

According to NTV, Taxify's regional supply manager Shivachi Muleji informed them that the company is conducting investigations on the incident.

FREE RIDES

The company sent the victim an email telling her that they had compensated her with free rides that she would enjoy for her trouble - three of them worth 500 shillings and five worth 300 shillings, all of which she should claim before November 14, 2021.

Taxify has also assured Wankio that that they have deactivated the app for the driver in question and he would be reporting to the office where they will take more disciplinary action on him.

But Wankio, who has already filled a report of the incident at the Muthaiga police station, wants to hear none of it.

She says she is considering suing the company if only to ensure that they take security issues regarding their company more seriously.

Wankio, who further claims that the driver threatened to come for her after their bitter confrontation, says she is underwhelmed by the manner in which the company has handled the matter.

The driver, has however denied Wankio's allegations saying that his efforts to explain the technological challenges that caused the error in the costing of the trip were met with opposition as Wankio opened the car door and attempted to flee.

He also claims that his meeting with Taxify management did not happen as he arrived later than the 3pm closing time for their offices.

