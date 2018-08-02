Kenya Airways Partners With Chef Kiran Jethwa for New in-Flight Menu

Kenya Airways unveiled its revamped catering service designed to elevate guests' experience, on Tuesday.

The new catering service which will be rolled out across the airline's network from today, will see Kenya Airways guests enjoy a memorable experience designed to reflect African authenticity, hospitality and simplicity.

Under the new service, the airline has introduced a culinary experience on its flights above 7 hours that will see the best African chefs develop onboard menus. To begin with, Kenya Airways has partnered with the renowned Kenyan born Chef, Kiran Jethwa, to offer its passengers an exquisite fusion of culture with Kenyan Ingredients and a touch of African flavours.

"Collaborating with Kenya Airways has been an amazing experience. It's a privilege to be the first chef to reinvent our national carrier on-board menu," he commented.

Other enhancements include signature welcome drinks in business class which have been inspired by a tantalizing combination of herbs, indigenous fruits and Kenya's best export, tea.

Similarly, environmentally friendly easy to take-away meal boxes and a basket service have been introduced on short sector flights. The baskets are hand-woven by various women groups across Africa in line with the airline's mission of "Sustainable Development in Africa."

For the those looking forward to sample some of the new onboard menu, not all of Kenya Airways routes will roll-out immediately. The full new catering experience is expected to be available across all routes from September 1st.