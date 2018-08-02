Kenya: KRA Intercepts Narcotics Declared as Candy at JKIA

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted narcotics at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that had been declared as candy.

The drugs were seized by KRA Customs Enforcement Officers during a routine check by the K9 team at the Cargo Centre (KQ) Shed.

The narcotics were concealed in a package of vitamin tablets that consisted of 26 vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil and five sachets each weighing one gram of hashish.

The package was further subjected to scanning and thereafter intrusive verification. Samples were also drawn and forwarded to the Customs laboratory for qualitative spot tests which indicated the presence of the narcotics.

The shipment was later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Unit for further investigations.

"KRA continues to put in more relentless measures and remains vigilant in stepping up the fight against smuggling at the points of entry," the firm said in a statement.

Customs and Border Control operations recently received a major boost following recruitment of eight additional K9 handlers and acquisition of five more K9s.