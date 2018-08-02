Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has banned smoking in public places in a bid to implement the 2015 Tobacco Control Act.

While launching the campaign dubbed "let's make Kampala smoke free" on Wednesday, the Acting Director Public Health and Environment, Mr Daniel Okello said that over 30% of deaths in Kampala are due to non-communicable diseases caused by among others, smoking. Smoking also affects non-smokers who inhale the smoke.

He says that it's against this background that they have banned smoking in all public places in the city. He described public places as roads, streets, lanes, work places, bars and restaurant among others.

The Kampala Central Mayor Mr Charles Sserunjogi said everybody must abide by the law and embrace the Tobacco Control Act.

"We are committed to sensitise the public about the dangers of smoking on people's health and create more awareness about the act. We have put in place a toll free line - which we shall communicate to the public later - for people to report cases regarding smoking in public places," Mr Ssarunjogi said.

Mr Ssarunjogi said that those caught in the act will either pay a fine of Shs200,000 or get imprisoned for more than six months, or both.

Although several warnings have been issued against smoking in public places, no action seems to have been taken.