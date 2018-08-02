1 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Anti-Human Trafficking War Fierce, Lugola Says

By Jackline Mgeni

The Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Kangi Lugola, has raised the red flag against people engaged in human trafficking, warning that the perpetrators would face the long arm of the law.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the official launching of a strategic plan to curb the vice, during a period spanning 2018-2021, he directed law enforcers to launch a special operation against the offenders, to protect innocent people, especially the youths.

Many victims of human trafficking are children and youths who are mainly lured with money, and those nursing dreams of improving their lives and supporting their families.

"They often get offers of well-paid job in other countries, but when they arrive there they realise that they were given empty promises only to end up in disappointment," the minister noted.

He also urged the antitrafficking committee under the chairmanship of Abeatus Magere to intensify their effort in the fight against human trafficking to rescue youths who are the major labour force in the country as Tanzania strives to realise its ambitious plan of transforming the country into an industrial economy.

Mr Lugola tasked the immigration department to make close follow-ups seeking travel permits, stressing that loopholes for the issuance of illegal passports should be sealed, and parental sensitisation for children against being ensnared in the human trafficking vice.

The minister stressed that the ministry under his charge was determined to maintain peace and security, and combat vices like human trafficking.

