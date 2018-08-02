Uganda: Museveni to Be Honoured at Peace Advocacy Conference

Photo: Gaël Grilhot/RFI

President Yoweri Museveni.

Kampala — The three day conference that seeks to promote peaceful co-existance around the world Wednesday opened in Kampala.

The chairperson of Global Peace Leadership Foundation, Mr Shukla Mukesh said that the high level strategic conference seeks to build consensus on the response towards pressing regional and international challenges.

He said that the conference is guided by a shared vision, principles, aspirations, and innovative value-based approach to improve the economy, education, security, leadership at all levels of society, youth productivity, and women empowerment as well as addressing community development needs.

He made the remarks while flanked by Dr Hyun Jin Preston Moon, the overall founder and Global President Global Peace Foundation who is in Uganda for the highly-deemed conference.

He said the conference which has attracted the participation of various heads of state, religious leaders, cultural leaders, entrepreneurs, youth, innovators, women, community organisers, development partners, celebrities, teachers, policy makers, media, environmentalists and civil society organisations would have a far reaching impact on the advocacy for peace.

According to Mr Mukesh, the arrangement seeks to advocate for 'more peace initiatives' all over the world rather than the use of the gun to solve crisises as well as boosting the host country's profile at large in similar efforts.

He said the conference would focus on the business forum with a host of several high profile business personalities from Africa and across the globe sharing the same platform to discuss and share several business ideas.

Mr Mukesh who is also the proprietor of Shumuk Group told reporters that apart from the overall agenda of the conference which was to focus on peace initiatives, they also intended to bring together several business people who share a common goal of having lasting peace within the region and the world at large since peace is a pre-requisite for businesses to thrive, without which it cannot even prevail.

"The moral to do business across the globe relies entirely on the peace situation at hand, you simply cannot do business or attract investments to a volatile region, we all know this and those are some of the issues we shall be brain-storming on and sharing thoughts about in our business forum at the conference,among others," Mr Mukesh said.

He asked the private sector to come on board and support the several peace initiatives of the foundation starting from today's conference and also ends our to attend in person.

He said other subsequent activities at the conference would be the creation of a peace centre and the award ceremony that would be attended by President Yoweri Museveni where he would receive this year's "Global Peace Award" presented to him by Dr Moon.

This year's theme for the annual event is "Moral and Innovative leadership, new models for sustainable peace and development".

Hon Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the Minister of Public Service while recently told Parliament that the Conference had attracted over 1,000 participants among whom are six incumbent Heads of State, including former Presidents of Nigeria and Zanzibar, who would be in attendance.