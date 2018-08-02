1 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fifth Leadership Forum Set to Kick Off Tomorrow

Photo: Daily News

The fifth African Leadership Forum (ALF), hosted by former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, tomorrow.

"Financing Africa's Transformation for Sustainable Development" is the theme of the two day event organised by UONGOZI Institute, which would seek to provide a platform for deliberating on the prospect of increased, improved, and effective financing for Africa's transformation.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn from the successes and setbacks in national, regional and continental attempts to address specific financing challenges, and to put forward recommendations for unlocking increased financing for Africa's development," said Prof Joseph Semboja, CEO of UONGOZI Institute.

The statement said the keynote address will be delivered by Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Participants will include former presidents of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano, Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria, Moncef Marzouki of Tunisia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and over 100 other distinguished leaders from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society.

Speakers at the event will include Dr Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of UNECA, Dr Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank, Prof Njuguna Ndung'u, former Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya and Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and Amb Dr Yonov Frederick Agah, Deputy Director General, World Trade Organisation.

The African Leadership Forum was conceived of as a space for Africa's eminent elders to interact with current and future leaders around the strategic challenges facing the continent.

The annual meeting brings together former Heads of State as well as leaders from government, civil society, the private sector and academia from across Africa.

UONGOZI Institute is a government institute established by the Government of Tanzania to support African leaders to attain sustainable development for their nations and for Africa.

It seeks to inspire leaders and promotes the recognition of the important role of leadership in sustainable development.

