Tanzania: Mourners to Pay Last Respects to Sagati in Dar City Tomorrow

Journalists and Dar es Salaam residents are tomorrow afternoon expected to pay their last respects to former Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN) journalist Shadrack Sagati, who died in a road accident on Tuesday.

Family spokesperson Masau Bwire said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that his body would be transported from Geita Region and would arrive in the city tomorrow morning.

The farewell will be held at Mnazi Mmoja grounds after which his body will be preserved at his residence in Kitunda Ward, Ilala District, in Dar es Salaam, before being transported for burial to Bunda District, Mara Region.

"The farewell is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Mnazi Mmoja grounds. His body will arrive from Geita in the morning," he said, adding that Sagati would be buried at Mwiliruruma Village in Bunda District on Sunday.

Mr Sagati, who was Senior Public Relations Officer with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, was involved in the road accident together with Deputy Permanent Secretary Ludovick Nduhiye and three servants, including the driver.

The accident occurred in Katoro, in Geita Region, on Tuesday at 2pm after a vehicle they were in overturned, injuring all passengers.

Acting Senior Public Relations Officer Edward Nkomola said in a statement that Mr Sagati and other injured persons were rushed to Geita Referral Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

Those injured include Mr Nduhiye and others namely, Mr Nickson Matembo, Mr Lucas Wambura and Mr Yusuf Mbwalwa who were admitted to hospital.

Mr Sagati later died in the evening. Mr Sagati joined TSN in 2006 as a journalist with the government's first Kiswahili daily, Habarileo, where he worked until last year, when he joined the National Electoral Commission (NEC) before he moved to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, where he was working as Senior Public Relations Officer.

In his condolences to TSN members and the family, Former TSN Managing Editor Isaack Mruma said Mr Sagati worked as an investigative reporter.

"He was an investigative reporter, who sometimes unearthed things that as Managing Editor I had to suppress," he noted.