Dodoma — At least 85 people out of 2,885, who donated blood at Dodoma Regional Blood Bank Centre in June this year, were found with Hepatitis B and 27 people with Hepatitis C.

This is according to the Acting Regional Medical Officer, Dr Hamisi Mzee's statement yesterday. He said despite an increase in the number of hepatitis patients, there was poor public awareness of the killer disease in the region.

"Cases of Hepatitis B and C are increasing in the region, but there is poor response and understanding of the disease among Dodoma residents," he noted.

He said the regional referral hospital planned to launch a public awareness campaign to contain the incidence of Hepatitis B and C in the region.

"Hepatitis B and C viruses spread faster even more than HIV/Aids viruses and the disease can be transmitted also through sexual contact.

At least 60 per cent of liver cancer cases in the world are due to late testing and treatment of viral Hepatitis B and C," he noted.

Dodoma residents have been challenged to turn up in big numbers and test for Hepatitis B and C to receive timely treatment.

Moreover, Hepatitis B and C accounts for 1.34 million deaths every year worldwide. Medical reports show that Hepatitis B is mainly sexually transmitted, but may also be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy or childbirth.

Both Hepatitis B and C are commonly spread through infected blood such as may occur during needle sharing by intravenous drug users.

