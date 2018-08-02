Uganda: Lightning Strikes, Injures Five Pupils in Maracha

Maracha — Five pupils of Simbili Primary School in Oleba Sub-County, Maracha District are still recovering from shock and injuries after they were struck by lightning.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 5pm in Iruwe village, Oluffe Sub-County following a heavy down pour with thunderstorms.

The lightning struck the children from the nearby grass-thatched house where they had taken shelter from the rain.

The five survivors include: Mildred Siasa,15, in Primary four, Henry Azamuke, 8, in Primary two, Fred Anguzu, 6, in Primary one, Ronald Madira,12, in Primary four and Robert Ajionzi,6, in Primary two.

According to Ms Dorcus Asibazuyo, an eyewitness, the five children were struck as they played amidst the heavy rain in the house.

"Two of the kids who were struck and thrown out of the house sustained serious injuries, and the other three were struck but remained unconscious in the house," Ms Dorcus said.

The two who were seriously injured were rushed to St. Joseph's Private Hospital while the remaining three were taken to nearby clinics for medical attention.

By press time, reports from the medical centres indicated that the children were responding positively to the medication.

In April this year, four people including three children and one expectant mother from Oluffe Sub-County in Maracha District also survived serious lightning attack.