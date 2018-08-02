1 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Cracks the Whip on Two More City Hall Officers

By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended two senior officers at City Hall over laxity at work.

This comes only two days after the City Hall boss suspended three officers, Chief of staff Brian Mugo, acting chief finance officer Ekaya Alumasi and acting head of county treasury Stephen Mutua for alleged misuse of public funds.

"The governor has suspended Health Executive Member Majevdia Hitan and County Health Director Thomas Ogaro over laxity. Gives them 14 days to explain why Nairobi County medical facilities have poor services and lack medicines," the Governor's director of communication, Elkana Jacob, said in a statement regarding the latest cases of suspensions.

Mr Majevdia confirmed that he has been suspended but said that he was yet to get an official communication on the same.

"Yes, I have been suspended but I'm yet to get official communication," said Mr Majevdia.

Governor Sonko has since forwarded the names of the three officers suspended early this week to the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Sonko has maintained that any officer found culpable will have to face the full force of the law.

