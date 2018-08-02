1 August 2018

Kenya: Keri Hilson Engages Talented Artistes in Muddy Alleys of Kibera

By Sylvania Ambani

American RnB singer Keri Hilson spent the better part of Wednesday engaging with talented artistes belonging to a support group in Kibera.

Pictures shared on social media shows Ms Hilson making her way through the muddy alley at the slum helped by her aides.

She later interacted with the artisans who showed her their skill of making beaded necklaces among other things.

In one of the pictures, she is seen dancing Kenya's famous Odi dance.

.@KeriHilson took time to visit Kibera to support a group that uses art to open up opportunities.

Ms Hilson jetted into the country early on Wednesday and is expected to perform at Terminal Music Weekend this coming weekend at the KICC.

The two-time Grammy nominee will be performing alongside other international artistes including Big Shaq, Bobby V, Horace Brown, Big Toobz and WSTRN.

Representing the local acts will be Habida, Sage, June Gachui, Khaligraph Jones, Steph Kapela and Shukid.

Thanks so much @KeriHilson for taking time out to spread love.

