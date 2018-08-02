Kenya: Keri Hilson Engages Talented Artistes in Muddy Alleys of Kibera

American RnB singer Keri Hilson spent the better part of Wednesday engaging with talented artistes belonging to a support group in Kibera.

Pictures shared on social media shows Ms Hilson making her way through the muddy alley at the slum helped by her aides.

She later interacted with the artisans who showed her their skill of making beaded necklaces among other things.

In one of the pictures, she is seen dancing Kenya's famous Odi dance.

Ms Hilson jetted into the country early on Wednesday and is expected to perform at Terminal Music Weekend this coming weekend at the KICC.

The two-time Grammy nominee will be performing alongside other international artistes including Big Shaq, Bobby V, Horace Brown, Big Toobz and WSTRN.

Representing the local acts will be Habida, Sage, June Gachui, Khaligraph Jones, Steph Kapela and Shukid.

