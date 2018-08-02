South Africa: Vicki Momberg Could Apply for Bail Ahead of Appeal

Former estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist rant, is expected to apply for bail, pending the appeal of her prison sentence in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black police officer the k-word almost 50 times when he came to her aid after a smash-and-grab incident in Johannesburg in 2016.

Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison of which one year was suspended.

An earlier application for leave to appeal on April 18 was refused, but on Monday she succeeded in securing leave to appeal.

At her first attempt at obtaining leave to appeal, Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said the word Momberg used during the incident in Northriding was one of the most oppressive words used to describe black people.

News24