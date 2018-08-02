1 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nurses in Tharaka-Nithi Issue Strike Notice

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Njeru

Nurses in Tharaka-Nithi County have threatened to go on strike if they are not paid leave and uniform allowances within 21 days.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) county chapter chairman Fabian Marigu on Wednesday said they were supposed to be paid the money in December last year.

"We request for the payment of the annual leave and uniform allowances in the next 21 days failure to which we will go back to the old dark days of unrest," Mr Marigu said.

Mr Marigu said the regional government has not yet fully implemented the agreements signed to end the strike last year.

NO MONEY

He added that some nurses whose contracts were terminated in April 20 this year have continued working without any directive from the administration.

"The silence from county government is disturbing, especially after we signed a court consent," he said.

Health executive Gichuyia Nthuraku said they are willing to pay out the allowances but the funds are insufficient.

"We have been able to pay all the pending allowances that we inherited from the former regime and we are ready to pay the leave and uniform allowances once we get money," Dr Nthuraku said.

He urged the nurses to be patient.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.