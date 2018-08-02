2 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Asaba 2018 Aac - Events Schedule Altered to Accommodate Late Arrivals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Technical officials of the 2018 African Athletics Championships were forced to alter the opening day events, following the late arrival of some countries to Asaba.

It was only yesterday morning countries like Kenya arrived in Asaba after two days of delay in Lagos dues to hitches in flights arrangements. Most of their athletes were expected to participating in some of the opening events.

After brief deliberations officials shifted the programme to start at 3.00pm with the 100m heats and later in the 10,000m decided. More events are to follow today.

However, the athletes showed no sign that they have been knocked off their balance by the tedious travelling arrangements.

In the men 100m Nigeria's Ogho-Oghene Egwero and Seye Ogunleye eased into the semi-finals that will be decided today. However, it was quite obvious that the event will be a showdown between Cote d' Ivoire's Ben Youssef Meite, Arthur Gue Cisse and South Africa Akani Simbine.

"I'm here to do my job and not looking at other competitors," said veteran Meite who has won two-back to titles.

"I'm looking forward to racing in the final with winning the title in mind."

Nigeria

Buhari Going to London 'For Vacation'

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will act as President Muhammadu Buhari begins a ten-day vacation in London from tomorrow. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.