Uganda: Rugby Cranes Enter Three Weeks Marathon of Tests

Kampala — It is more than three weeks since the Rugby Cranes played a competitive game, a 38-22 loss to Kenya, in Nairobi that doubled as both the Elgon Cup return leg and a Gold Cup tie before the focus shifted to the Rugby Sevens Cranes World Cup cameo.

Saturday sees the return of test rugby when Tunisia visit for Uganda's third tie of a campaign that has little to offer, considering the top spot is in the hands of Namibia while second place is Kenya's to lose at the moment while Uganda sit rock bottom.

After Tunisia, Morocco and Zimbabwe have bouts at Kyadondo in recurrent weeks. Qualifying for Japan 2019 is out of question, but staying put in the Gold Cup category is a must, meaning John Duncan's boys must push for better fortunes in the coming three weeks after losing their opening encounters to Namibia (55-6) and Kenya (38-22), leaving them at the base of the table with no point.

After going down at Ngong road three weeks ago, captain Asuman Mugerwa talked of how crucial it was for the side to maintain a positive mentality.

"It's true we have not had the start we hoped for but it's not time to put our heads down. We have to show up for the next games and get something out of them," Mugerwa told Daily Monitor.

Tunisia themselves have blown hot and cold this campaign, a 118 -0 drubbing at the hands of log leaders Namibia raised alarms before the North African showed massive recovery capabilities by edging Zimbabwe 18-14. Uganda beat Tunisia 78-17 and the local faithful hope Uganda does the trick again to evade the relegation monster.

Namibia lead with 15 points closely followed by Kenya on 12.

Saturday

Uganda vs Tunisia

3pm Kyadondo