Kenya: Gor Swat Sharks Aside to Edge Closer to Title

Champions Gor Mahia continued their emphatic match towards an unprecedented 17th SportPesa Premier League title with a 3-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a midweek match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday.

The win, which extended Gor's unbeaten run in the league to 21 matches, moved the defending champions 15 points clear of second-placed Sofapaka with three games in hand.

Godfrey Shiveka scored in his own net as substitute Kevin Omondi and Lawrence Juma struck a goal apiece in the second half to help the league leaders to ease into victory at a rain-soaked Moi Stadium.

Gor head coach Dylan Kerr said that the win enhanced their chances of retaining the league.

"The win is good for us in our quest to win the league. Kevin (Omondi) came on as a substitute and played well, scoring our second goal which changed the match," said Kerr.

The hosts were all out in attack from the onset with Juma sending in a dangerous cross only for Ephrem Guikan to be ruled offside.

Juma and Francis Kahata then thrilled fans with a beautiful exchange in the middle of the pack, as Gor launched another attack in search of an early lead.

Moments later, Sharks defender Bolton Omwenga made a timely interception to deny Guikan a chance on goal, after the Ivorian striker had been released by Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi.

Sharks then failed to capitalise on a free-kick on the left side of the box as Shaphan Oyugi's shot was only good for the wall which Haron Shakava cleared.

The visitors were lucky not to have gone down in the 23rd minute after Boniface Omondi delivered a dangerous cross from the left, with Bernard Ondiek and Kahata missing the opportunity to tap into the net inside the six yards box.

Two minutes later, Shiveka headed the ball into his own net from Kahata's chip at the edge of the box which was intended for Guikan with goalkeeper Brian Bwire well beaten.

Gor goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji was forced to come out of his line to claim the ball before Kapaito cashed in on a defensive lapse, before Sharks wasted another opportunity from a corner kick.

An unmarked Kahata blasted wide seven minutes to the break after Guikan found him on the left flank.

Odhoji then denied Omwenga at the start of the second half as Bwire was also called into action on the other end, blocking Boniface Omondi's powerful shot and recovering on time to punch Kahata's rebound.

Sharks, trying to salvage a point from the match, kept attacking with Ondiek conceding a corner-kick before Shakava thwarted another attempt by the visitors a few minutes later.

Omwenga was unlucky again as Odhoji parried out for a corner his long range attempt on 69 minutes before Shakava cleared the resultant corner-kick. Duke Abuya was also denied by the cross-bar.

Substitute Omondi, who replaced Guikan, netted K'Ogalo's second goal on 76 minutes with a well taken shot from the left flank from Juma's pass before the latter sealed their win three minutes from time with a simple finish.