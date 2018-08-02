Malawi: Inmates At Chichiri Prison Go for 3 Days Without Food

Photo: Luca Sola/MSF

No food for three days. Prisoners are fed just once a day, due to the small budget that Malawian Government allocates to the penal system. The quality of the food is miserable – six days of Nsima (boiled corn flour with no salt or other ingredients) and boiled beans once a week. As a consequence case of malnutrition is common.

Over 1700 inmates at Chichiri prison in Blantyre have gone for three days without food following Electricity Supply Corporation (Escom) power lines fault.

Prison spokesperson Julius Magombo confirmed the electric pots are not working but said food is being prepared at Mapanga Prison School in Blantyre.

"We are also depending on well wishers who bring food," said Magombo.

He dismissed allegations that the 1750 inmates have gone without food for three days.

However, Nyasa Times sources say those on life-prolonging ARV treatment for those living with HIV, are the ones who suffer most as the drugs need a lot of food to work perfectly in the body.

"Their health can deteriorate if they do not get food, the right food for that matter," said our source.

Escom officials were seen working on the power lines since Monday.

Escom spokesperson Innocent Chitosi could not comment, saying he was reportedly away in Lilongwe for a meeting.