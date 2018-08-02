Malawi: CSOs Plan Court Action to Force Govt Fund Parliament for Impeachment of President

1 August 2018

By Owen Khamula

Civil society organization leaders say they will go to court to force Treasury fund the November sitting of parliament which is supposed to commence impeachment proceedings for President Peter Mutharika over corruption allegations.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairman Timothy Mtambo said Treasury should fund the seating of parliament where the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say it will move a motion to impeach Mutharika.

"President Mutharika should show interest to fight corruption in the country. It looks like the President is not interested in this issue," said Mtambo.

This comes barely days after the High Court in Blantyre ordered the freezing of K145 million from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bank account and another K2.3 billion from the account of Indian business tycoon Zameer Karim's Pioneer Investments until a case on the 'policegate' is over.

Karim deposited K145 million into the account of the DPP to which Mutharika is the sole signatory after Pioneer Investment got a K2.3 billion windfall from a police deal of supplying food rations to the law enforcers.

Mutharika has not commented on the issue despite calls by the opposition and civil society to do so but his spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the money was a gift to the party for the construction of its headquarters in Blantyre.

