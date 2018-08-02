Namibia: Tax-Free Petrol for President and Family

THE President and his family may import certain goods without paying any tax as long as those goods are not meant for business activities, the finance ministry has said.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein gave this explanation to The Namibian last week, following a three-month period during which his ministry ignored several questions about privileges that President Hage Geingob enjoyed to import N$1,6 million worth of private furniture tax-free from China.

That transaction included a N$120 000 bed and a mattress costing N$54 000. Schlettwein said the laws also provide entitlements for the President and his family to import or buy fuel and alcohol without paying tax.

The President, if he wished, could import fuel cheaper than other citizens through rebates - an amount of money that is paid back to a taxpayer if they have paid too much tax.

Schlettwein said the President can get a rebate of 8,9 cents per litre for petrol and 6,7 cents per litre for distillate fuels.

The President can import petroleum oils and excisable goods (such as alcohol, tobacco, fuel and petroleum products) for personal or official use by him and his family, the minister stated.

Details about the tax-free entitlements of the President have coincided with the government ramping up efforts to force people operating informal businesses, such as kapana (grilled meat) street vendors, to pay tax.

It is not clear why Namibian Presidents and their families enjoy privileges like tax exemptions when importing luxury goods, but the issue has raised ethical questions about the government's drive for "growth at home", urging Namibians to buy local products in order to encourage investment and to keep money circulating within the country.

Speaking at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) industrialisation week in Windhoek this week, trade minister Tjekero Tweya complained about Namibians' penchant to "import everything, including toothpicks from China".

President Geingob and his supporters have brushed off The Namibian's reporting on the tax-free imports as none of anyone's business, saying it is his "own money" to do as he likes with it.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani told The Namibian last month that they want to propose changes to the law that grants Presidents and other political leaders unlimited privileges.

"The President already has a salary that is tax-free, so there is no need or justifiable reason for him to be a recipient of tax-free imported goods," he said.

He did not indicate when exactly they would propose amendments to the law, and it's unclear whether such proposals would be accepted by the ruling party.

Venaani added: "We, however, caution that is it not the President who came up with that law, but the National Assembly. The National Assembly should rise and make laws that protect the ethics and purse of society."

Schlettwein said a legal opinion issued by the attorney general in 2002 concluded that "the rebate offered in the Customs and Excise Act of 1998 is intended for the benefit of the President and the President's immediate family unit, and not to include the relatives of the President".

Asked whether there were any limitations on what the President could import tax-free, the finance minister explained: "The President can import goods subject to rebates, but it's, however, limited to goods that he and his family will consume for personal or official usage, and not to generate an income."

Schlettwein said the practice of exempting Presidents from paying taxes on goods they import was adopted from the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu).

These exemptions were included in the Customs and Excise Act of 1998 and the Value-Added Tax Act of 2000.

The finance minister added that the Value-Added Tax Act grants the President, as well as diplomatic and other foreign representatives the privilege of avoiding paying taxes on goods.

The tax-free life adds to many other privileges afforded the President, whose lifestyle is funded by the state.

Presidents receive almost everything free from the state - accommodation, entertainment, vehicles, water, electricity and clothing, among many other perks.

The President is also not taxed on his official salary, which is about N$1,7 million per year (more than N$141 600 per month).

Geingob imported his tax-free N$1,6 million Chinese furniture through people implicated in a N$3,5 billion tax evasion, fraud and money-laundering scam, which is currently in the courts.

Geingob bought the furniture through his friend and former business partner, Jack Huang, who is among business people accused of abusing tax rebates to ship billions of dollars out of the country. Huang has denied any wrongdoing in his ongoing tax evasion court case.