Namibia: Unions Failed Shoprite Workers - Tjombe

HUMAN rights lawyer Norman Tjombe says labour unions have lost focus as their leaders were no longer interested in the fight for labour justice.

Tjombe said this on Tuesday during a public discussion on the case where Shoprite is suing 93 workers who went on strike demanding salary increases in July 2015.

Shoprite wants the workers to pay about N$4,5 million it claims was lost because of the strike and N$600 000 for the costs of the venue for disciplinary hearings.

Nixon Marcus Public Law Office, through the new Centre for People's Resistance, had called for a boycott of Shoprite today while the AR movement is mobilising for for a mass demonstration today.

Tjombe said unions that are concerned with leadership issues failed in their mandate of protecting workers' interests.

Labour unions in general, he added, have lost focus since independence.

The fights between union leaders, he said, have eroded their credibility, and companies were exploiting the situation to "do what they want to the workers".

"We have seen how the unions were elbowing each other out for who should be the representative at Swapo's congress. That is unfortunately where we are. The fact that Shoprite now has three unions is testimony to that. So, their interest is not the workers, but who should lead the union. That is unfortunately their position, and these companies are taking advantage of them," he stressed.

Tjombe added that Shoprite's case needs to be handled with care in order to avoid similar cases from happening in future.

If Shoprite wins the case, it would become a referral in any labour case of that magnitude in future, and would work against workers in general.

"It is not only about these 93 workers; it is about the entire workforce, and the general workforce everywhere. They want to send a message that people should never participate in demonstrations, or else they will be sued," he said.

Tjombe noted that the workers had the right to demonstrate; that there was no illegal strike; and that the company had no reason to spend money on legal costs, but was rather supposed to listen to the workers and settle their differences.

"It is an enormous amount of money Shoprite has spent to try to discipline these workers. The easiest way they could have taken was to come to the table and listen to the workers. If they could have taken the money they spent on legal costs and given it to the 93 workers, each worker could have gotten N$48 000," he reasoned.

"If they can pay their CEO close to N$100 million a year, they can also afford to pay these workers and any other workers at their shops decent salaries," the lawyer stated.

Labour researcher Herbert Jauch said Namibian unions were divided and the government had also "abandoned" the workers.

"More and more companies have seen the gap. If the consumer boycott does not force Shoprite to attend to the demands of the workers and withdraw the case, maybe it is time that we tell them to go," he said.