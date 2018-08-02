Namibia: Man Assaults, Kills Wife's Killer

A DISTRAUGHT husband took the law into his own hands and killed the man who had run over his wife and baby on Saturday evening in the Sinai area along the Kongola-Sangwali road.

The deceased, Muozi Ngumbe (30) and her seven-month-old baby were allegedly sitting on the tarred road when Justin Kutembeka (34) ran over them.

Ngumbe died on the spot, but her baby was rushed to hospital, and is said to be in a stable condition.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday, and said Ngumbe's husband, Moyo Kandula (31) allegedly started attacking the motorist at the scene with an unknown object, resulting in his death.

"When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the person who had reported the accident was also dead," he explained.

Sitali said police are now investigating a case of culpable homicide, and another one of murder.

The officer said this is not the first time that people in the Sinai area have taken the law into their hands as they have a habit of assaulting motorists who run over people or livestock. This is the third case, and even more seriously, the suspect is now facing a murder charge.

"This is becoming worrisome for us because by law when you are involved in an accident, you are not supposed to run away. However, the behaviour of the community members in this area will force drivers not to attend to potential victims. This is very dangerous because now the driver will have an excuse of not abiding by the law and leaving the victim lying there as they are afraid of being assaulted.

"In this case, the driver did abide by the law, but unfortunately lost his life. We would like to urge the public not to take the law into their own hands, and leave it to the police to do their job," he advised, adding that this man is now facing a serious charge as his children are now left without the care of both parents.

Kandula made his first appearance on Tuesday in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court, and was denied bail. His case was postponed to 24 September for further investigations.