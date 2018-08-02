2 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Policies Must Consider Gender Differences - PM

POLICIES must take into account gender differences and the structural and institutional barriers hindering women's participation to ensure that they are included in trade and business, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said on Tuesday.

She said this was because trade is an important tool for inclusive growth and for poverty eradication for women who are estimated to account for around 70% of the informal cross-border traders in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In a speech read on her behalf by special adviser Nangula Mbako at the Third Industrialisation Week conference in Windhoek, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said work in Southern Africa was segregated along gender lines in certain sectors where women concentrated in lower skilled, lower paying and more precarious positions.

Speaking on women's economic empowerment towards a new trade policy and governance, she said women who were producing goods for sale found themselves subjected to import competition, which could force them out of the market. Meanwhile, women trading in imported goods benefited as those goods became cheaper and more readily available.

She said women made up two-thirds of the agricultural labour force, and produced most of the food on the African continent, hence it was important to consider how changes in the economy can be brought about by trade changes.

"The impact of changing tariffs and shifting trading patterns needs to be very carefully monitored - reduced tariffs and improved trade facilitation might increase access to new markets for some women farmers, but increased competition may also have a more severe impact on lower-yielding women farmers and push them out of business," the PM stated.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila added that significance has to be placed on cross-border traders, as the informal cross-border trade contributes about 30% to 40% of total intra-regional trade in SADC.

The Namibian government has assisted women-led small and medium enterprises to procure production machinery and equipment through aid.

"This is intended to help budding small entrepreneurs to improve and increase their productive capacities and product quality, as well as to enhance business prospects, survival and growth in general," she noted.

The three-day Industrialisation Week, being held in Windhoek, ended yesterday.

- Nampa

See What Everyone is Watching

